Lebanon will have drilled the first offshore well in block 4 which lies 30 kilometers off the capital Beirut before the end of 2019.

The French Oil Firm Total is going to carry out the drilling process over 55 days, according to Al-Manar TV report.

The report added that drilling the first offshore oil well gives the preliminary indications about the proper positions that should be drilled in the remaining oil blocks.

Source: Al-Manar English Website