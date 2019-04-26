The guarantor states of the Astana process (Iran, Russia and Turkey) reiterated their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria, underlining the need for continuing efforts to eradicate terrorist organizations in it.

In Astana 12 final statement, the guarantor states on Friday confirmed adherence to the UN principles and Charter, condemning Trump’s declaration on the occupied Syrian Golan which contradicts the UNSC resolution No. 497.

The statement emphasized the necessity of implementing Sochi Agreement on Idleb and eliminating terrorism there.

Continuation of delivering the humanitarian aid to the Syrians over all the Syrian territories away from any politicization way was underlined.

The statement called for cooperation of the international community, especially the United Nations to facilitate the return of the displaced Syrians to their country after the Syrian government has created the necessary conditions for that.

The guarantor states decided to hold the next high-level meeting on Syria next July.

Source: SANA