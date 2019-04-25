Delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic, headed by Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, on Thursday held a meeting with the Iranian delegation, headed by Foreign Minister’s Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji in framework of the 12th round of Astana talks on settling crisis in Syria.

The Russian delegation, headed by the Russian President’s Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, held a meeting also with the Iranian delegation.

“The joint work over long years will continue between our two delegations and we are coordinating our stances and we pay a great attention to the meeting with the Syrian delegation headed by Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari ahead of the trilateral meeting with the Turkish delegation,” Lavrentiev said at the beginning of the meeting,

For his part, Asghar Khaji expressed confidence in the success of Astana process and the enhancement of the Iranian-Russian relations to achieve that, indicating that the common goal is guaranteeing security, peace and stability in Syria.

Earlier in the morning, the 12th round of talks on settling crisis in Syria on Thursday kicked off at the Kazakh capital city of Nur-Sultan with the participation of the delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic headed by Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari.

Representatives of the guarantor states of Astana process (Russia, Iran and Turkey) are participating in the meeting, in addition to a delegation from the UN headed by UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen as an observer.

11 meetings have been held within Astana format, one of them was held in the Russian city of Sochi, and all of them affirmed firm adherence to preserving Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and to continuing war against terrorist organizations in the country till completely eliminating them.

Source: SANA