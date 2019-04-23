African leaders at an emergency summit in Cairo urged Sudan’s military rulers on Tuesday to hand power to a civilian government within three months, the Egyptian presidency said.

Egypt and representatives from several other African nations gave Sudanese authorities and political actors three months “to implement peaceful… and democratic transition measures”, it said in a statement.

They also urged the African Union to extend its deadline, currently the end of April, for Sudan’s military council to hand power to a civilian authority or face suspension from the regional bloc.

Source: AFP