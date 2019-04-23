Speaker of the House, Nabih Berri, met with UNIFIL Commander, General Stefano Del Col, and discussed with him the situation in the southern Lebanese region, especially in light of the ongoing Israeli violations. Talks between the pair also focused on the Blue Line and the maritime border.

For his part, Berri stressed Lebanon’s readiness to opt for the demarcation of the Lebanese maritime border and economic zone through the mechanisms adopted in the demarcation of the Blue Line under the supervision of the United Nations.

General Del Col said the same mechanism could be used to demarcate the maritime border, which would strengthen security and stability in the region.

Source: NNA