Hezbollah condemned the terrorist blasts which targeted churches and hotels in Sri Lanka and claimed hundreds of innocent victims, denouncing endangering the believers at the places of worship on the glorious holidays.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Hezbollah reiterated that terror might never hold any religions identity, calling on all believers who follow the various religious creeds to stand united in face of this dangerous scourge whether represented by individuals or fabricated entities.

“On Imam Al-Mahdi (P) Birthday, Hezbollah hopes that Holy God grant the oppressed all over the world the imminent apparition of the Imam, so that all mankind enjoys security and peace.”

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)