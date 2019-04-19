Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Friday that Washington is undermining the status of the US dollar in the long term by abusing it in the short term.

He noted that the US had imposed a politically-motivated ban on business cooperation between the two countries, while also trying to curb the Nord Stream 2 project.

Earlier this year, the Russian Central Bank stockpiled a considerable amount of gold and dropped its dollar foreign exchange reserves from a whopping 46 percent in 2017 to 22 percent this March.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow intended to “unburden” Russia’s economy from the dangerous monopoly of the US dollar, stressing that Washington’s restrictions against Moscow were breaking international trade principles.

Source: Sputnik