The political aide of Hezbollah Secretary General Hajj Hussein al-Khalil told Al-Manar TV channel that the party has tasked its specialized committees to study the possible measures that can be feasible in coping with the economic crisis, pointing out that the country’s monetary situation is critical.

Al-Khalil pointed out that Hezbollah may propose new draft solutions which may let the state avoid all austerity measures, stressing the party’s rejection of dealing with the economic crisis by cutting the salaries of the poor.

It is worth noting that the major political blocs have started discussing the possible means of increasing the state’s incomes and reducing spending in an attempt to cope with the serious economic crisis plaguing the nation.

