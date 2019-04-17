The US special envoy for North Korea was due in Moscow on Wednesday as the Kremlin said it was preparing for possible talks between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.

Media reports said the first summit between the two leaders could come as early as next week.

“Active preparations for a potential meeting are underway,” Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said in comments reported by news agencies.

The US State Department said Stephen Biegun would be in Moscow on Wednesday and Thursday “to meet with Russian officials to discuss efforts to advance the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.”

Source: AFP