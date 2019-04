Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is going to deliver a televised speech on Monday, April 22, at 5 p.m. (Beirut Timing) on the Birthday of Imam Mohammad bin Al-Hasan Al-Mahdi (P), the Grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the Twelfth Imam, and the 34th anniversary of establishing Imam Mahdi Scouts.

Sayyed Nasrallah is expected to shed light on the occasion and tackle the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

Source: Al-Manar English Website