Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Tuesday held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Damascus.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred over the Astana-format Syrian settlement talks and the bilateral agreements signed during President Assad’s visit to Iran in February.

President Assad reiterated condemnation of the US decision to blacklist the IRGC, offering deep condolences to the families of the martyrs claimed by the recent floods in Iran and the entire Iranian people.

FM Zarif also denounced the US approval of annexing the occupied Golan Heights to the Zionist entity, considering that it indicates the failure of the US policies.

The two sides further underscored that the US policies will never prevent Syria and Iran from defending their rights, calling on Washington to admit diplomacy instead of launching wars and imposing blockade.

Heading a high-ranking diplomatic delegation, Zarif arrived in Damascus earlier on Tuesday, at the invitation of the Syrian president.

Upon his arrival at the Syrian capital, Zarif said the one-day trip mostly aims at discussing with Syrian officials the US unlawful and hostile moves against Iran and Syria.

Zarif noted Trump’s unlawful recognition of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights as sovereign Israeli regime’s territory, his recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as the regime’s capital, and the US’ “unprecedented, illegal and extremely stupid” move to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization are the topics of discussion with the Syrian officials.

Source: Mehr News Agency