The group spearheading the protest movement in Sudan on Monday demanded the country’s new ruling military council be dissolved and replaced by a civilian one with representatives from the army.

“We want the military council to be dissolved and be replaced by a civilian council having representatives of the army,” Mohamed Naji, a senior leader of the Sudanese Professionals Association, told reporters.

The SPA also demanded the sacking of the country’s judiciary chief and prosecutor general.

Source: AFP