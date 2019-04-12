The Zionist military completed a large-scale divisional exercise in the North on Friday to improve its readiness for war, Jerusalem Post reported.

The new method, which is designed to make the ground forces more efficient and better suited to the types of fighting they might face against groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, will be implemented in the coming years, the Israeli paper added.

The Israeli army has been training in Golan Heights for another war with Hezbollah which over the years since the Second Lebanese War has morphed into an army with more advanced weaponry and more mobile, able to draft large amounts of fighters and deploy them quickly into enemy territory, according to Jerusalem Post.

Source: Jerusalem Post