US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino listed several risks on Thursday that Turkey may face if it goes ahead with the acquisition of S-400s from Russia.

“I think we’ve been pretty clear from here, from the Department of Defense, that there are risks associated with the acquisition of the S-400. We’ve talked about them often. I mean, number one, pending a Turkish decision to unequivocally forgo delivery of the S-400, immediate impact is that deliveries and activities associated with the stand-up of the F-35’s operational capabilities, they’ve been suspended”, Palladino told reporters.

The deputy spokesperson then cited US Vice President Mike Pence, who said, “We will not stand idly by while NATO allies purchase weapons from our adversaries”, to stress that Washington has warned Ankara of consequences, loud and clear.

“We have clearly warned Turkey that its potential acquisition of the S-400 will result in a reassessment of the F-35 program. Third, we have spoken often that this also increases the risk – could lead to potential actions under Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. That involves any entity engaged in such a significant transaction. And finally, we have looked at the risk – if Turkey were to acquire the S-400, it runs the risk of not receiving the Patriot air and missile defense systems. So these are clear risks that we’ve discussed at length and continue to exist”, he concluded.

At the same time, Palladino dodged a question whether Turkey’s position in NATO may be shattered with the acquisition of S-400s, simply stating, “I’ve got nothing further at this point”.

Palladino’s remark comes just a few days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that the purchase of S-400s from Russia was a done deal.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, for his part, said earlier this week that it was absurd to question Turkey’s NATO membership over the S-400 deal and made it clear that Ankara would not give in to Washington’s pressure.

“If the United States does not want to sell us the Patriot [interceptors], then tomorrow we can purchase the second S-400 battery, and we can also buy other missile defense systems”, he said.

Source: Sputnik