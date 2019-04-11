Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the US is trying to reform the Middle East so that it can control its leaders and prevent any free will to challenge Washington’s policies.

Sheikh Qassem added that the US schemes serve the Israeli interests, highlighting that Washington delays the ultimate solution for the Syrian crisis due to the loss of the pro-Israeli forces.

His eminence also cited the crisis of the Syrian refugees in Lebanon, considering that Washington uses it to blackmail Damascus and deny its victory over the terrorist groups.

Sheikh Qassem reiterated that the US economic war (soft warfare) against Hezbollah will fail, condemning Washiongton’s decision to blacklist the IRGC.

Source: Al-Manar English Website