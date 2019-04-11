Organizers of protests for the ouster of Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir rejected his toppling by the army Thursday as a “coup conducted by the regime” and vowed to keep up their campaign.

“The regime has conducted a military coup by bringing back the same faces and the same institutions which our people rose against,” the Alliance for Freedom and Change said in a statement.

“We all reject what has been mentioned in the coup statement issued by the regime,” said the alliance, an umbrella group of grass-roots organizers and opposition parties and rebel groups.

“We call on our people to continue their sit-in in front of army headquarters and across all regions and in the streets.”

Source: AFP