Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has been removed from power and detained by the army, Defense Minister Awad Ibnouf announced on state television on Thursday.

“I announce as minister of defense the toppling of the regime and detaining its chief in a secure place,” Ibnouf said.

Bashir, who ruled with an iron fist since he took power in a coup in 1989, has been removed after deadly force failed to end four months of nationwide protests for his ouster.

The Sudanese army also imposed curfew for one month, blocks airspace and crossings for 24 hours and dissolves presidency, cabinet and parliament.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and AFP