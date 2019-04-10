Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei lauded the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as a major force at the front line of the fight against enemies, saying the US’ hostile attempts against the IRGC and Iran would get nowhere and boomerang on it.

In a meeting with a group of IRGC personnel and their families in Tehran on Monday night, Ayatollah Khamenei said the US enmity towards the IRGC results from the elite force’s leading role in defending the country.

Highlighting the futility of the US plots against Iran over the past four decades, the Leader said the Islamic Revolution has nonetheless been empowered in the region and world.

Hailing the IRGC as a prominent force in confrontation with the adversaries, Ayatollah Khamenei said the force is a forerunner in operational action against the enemies along the borders and even in places thousands of kilometers away as far as Damascus, and also in the political confrontation with the foes.

The US supposes that it is hatching plots against the IRGC and the Islamic Revolution, and attempts to pose obstacles, the Leader said, stressing that such vicious attempts will get nowhere and the US plots will boomerang on it.

“The enemies of the Islamic Republic, such as (US President Donald) Trump and the idiots around the US ruling system, are going into decline,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

Highlighting Iran’s “upper hand” in the region, the Leader said the Islamic Republic derives its power from its resistance, devotion and insight, not from nukes, possessing which runs counter to Iran’s religious tenets.

Source: Tasnim News Agency