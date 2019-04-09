A teen suicide bomber on Tuesday killed four members of Egypt’s security forces and three civilians in an attack in the restive North Sinai region, the interior ministry said.

“The suicide bomber aged 15 blew himself up” by a police station in the town of Sheikh Zuweid leaving seven dead and 26 wounded, an interior ministry statement said.

ISIL terrorist group, which has waged a bloody insurgency in the region, released a statement on its social media accounts claiming responsibility and praising the suicide bomber.

Source: AFP