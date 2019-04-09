The General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces have issued a statement to condemn the US terrorist designation of IRGC, declaring that the armed forces will spare no efforts in fight against terrorist US CENTCOM.

In the statement, General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces say that the ‘criminal’ and ‘adventurous’ America has always tried to protect the kid-killer Israeli regime and has spared no efforts to destabilize the West Asia region by overtly and covertly supporting terrorist groups such as ISIL, Al-Qaeda and al-Nusra, as the developments in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan over the past years show.

The statement further describes the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as one of the various pillars of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has been at the forefront of the fight against global arrogance system since the Islamic Revolution.

It recalls the founder of the Islamic Revolution Late Imam Khomeini as saying that “if there were not for the IRGC, the country would not exist.”

The armed forces further add that the US action in designating the IRGC as a terrorist group was a desperate move to hide its failures in the region.

They also said that the US terrorist designation of IRGC was worthless and invalid and is doomed to failure.

The Iranian armed forces go on to declare the USA regime as a state sponsor of terrorism and US Central Command or the so-called CENTCOM, including all their bases, units and affiliated groups as a terrorist group, following the SNCS’s statement.

“With this unwise action, we will deal with the US troops under the command of the CENTCOM as a terrorist group and we will spare no efforts in support of the IRGC anti-terror actions in the fight against CENTCOM terrorist group,” the General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces further notes.

Source: Mehr News Agency