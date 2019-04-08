Sudan’s army deployed around its Khartoum headquarters Monday as thousands of protesters urging the military to back calls for leader Omar al-Bashir’s resignation defied tear gas to demonstrate for a third day, witnesses said.

“When the army is here, we have no fear,” protesters flashing victory signs chanted as military vehicles with soldiers fanned out around the complex, onlookers said.

Since protests erupted across Sudan in December agents of the powerful National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) and riot police have cracked down on demonstrators, but the army has not intervened.

Protesters have since Saturday camped out around the army complex — which also houses Bashir’s residence and the defense ministry — in the biggest anti-government demonstrations for months.

Witnesses said soldiers were putting up barricades in streets near the compound after a crackdown by NISS personnel and police failed to dislodge the demonstrators.

Several vehicles carrying intelligence agency members and riot police had arrived in the early hours Monday at the protest site, witnesses told AFP.

“After that, security forces began firing tear gas at protesters,” a witness said on condition of anonymity.

Gunshots were also heard, witnesses said, but it was not clear who fired.

Some activists on the ground said it was the army shooting in the air, but this could not be confirmed independently.

Protest organizers urged the military to protect the demonstrators from secret service agents and riot police.

“We want you, the young officers and soldiers, to remain committed to the role of the national army, which is of protecting the people,” the Sudanese Professionals Association said in a statement.

Source: AFP