Dozens of Palestinian teachers and students Sunday got suffocated by Israeli tear bombs during the morning line-up.

In details, the Israeli occupation forces surprised the teachers and students by firing dozens of tear bombs at the school’s campus during the the morning line-up, suffocating tens of them.

The school’s secretary reported that the Zionist forces and settlers always torture its teachers and students on their way to and from it.

It is worth noting that teachers and students at 11 Palestinian schools in occupied Al-Khalil (Hebron) suffer from the Zionist torturing measures, especially at the checkpoints.

Source: Al-Manar English Website