Palestinian prisoners are to begin a mass hunger strike today, April 7, in protest against the deteriorating situation inside Israel’s prisons and its recent crackdowns on inmates.

“In light of heated dialogue between the prisoners’ leaders and the administration of Israel’s prisons, we are waiting for 7 April 2019 second by second,” the prisoners had said in a statement yesterday.

The prisoners stressed that the general hunger strike will begin tomorrow in a bid to pressure Israel to afford them their rights, as guaranteed under international law. The announcement comes just days before Israel’s general election on Tuesday, which has led commentators to suggest Israel might be more willing to negotiate a quick end to the hunger strike to limit any bad press it could cause.

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO)’s Prisoners Committee said that the situation inside Israeli prisons has deteriorated since the Israeli Prison Service installed electronic jamming devices in several prisons. These jamming devices are believed to have severe medical implications, including dizziness, headaches and links to cancer.

The prisoners therefore stressed that “any deal must guarantee a dignified life, as well as maintenance of our rights”, adding they would not accept a deal that does not include the removal of the jamming devices.

Israeli Prison Service raised alert to face the hunger strike, revealing that the Zionist cabinet is directing this confrontation.

Source: Al-Manar Website and other websites