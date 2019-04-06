A senior Iranian lawmaker says Tehran will blacklist the US military – like the ISIL Takfiri terrorist group – if Washington labels Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a “terror organization”.

“If the IRGC is placed on the US’s list of terrorist groups, we will put the country’s military personnel on the terrorist blacklist alongside ISIL,” chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh tweeted on Saturday.

The warning came after three American officials told Reuters that the US is expected to designate the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization.

The decision, the officials said, will be announced by the US State Department, perhaps as early as Monday.

The US has already blacklisted dozens of entities and individuals affiliated with the IRGC, but not the group as a whole.