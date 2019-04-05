Dubai security official Dhahi Khalfan called on Friday for arming militias in a bid to attack Qatar.

In several tweets on his account, Khalfan, who is a Lieutenant General and the current deputy chief of Dubai Police, said that Arab militias should attack Qatar.

“Qatar won’t stop unless Arab militias launch a focused attack against it,” Khalfan said in his tweet adding that these militias would be formed from states “which are harmed by Qatar’s interventions.”

The militia forces would be recruited and advance towards Doha, “so that Qatar ruler knows that chaos can’t be met but by chaos.”

Earlier, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain announced in a joint statement that they will boycott the 140th Ordinary General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) which will be hosted in Qatar on Saturday (April 6).

Source: Arab media