Syria had no clue about the Israeli soldier’s remains and that serves as a new evidence confirming cooperation between terrorist groups and Mossad, SANA news agency said on Thursday.

SANA added that there was no information on the whole matter and whether there are remains or not.

On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesman told reporters that the remains of IOF Sergeant Zachary Baumel who went missing in the Israeli invasion in 1982 had been returned to the Zionist entity and identified. He said they were brought by a national El Al plane from a third country.

Source: Al-Manar Website and SANA