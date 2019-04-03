Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, asked officials to continue all necessary taken measures seriously until all problems of the people in the flood-hit areas of the country are tackled.

In a special urgent meeting with responsible officials on Tuesday evening, the Leader received reports prepared by several officials on the latest measures taken in the flood-hit areas of the country to aid the people, Mehr news agency reported.

His eminence hailed measures taken and the cooperation among many different sections of the government, stressing on the need to continue the measures seriously.

Touching upon the importance of preventive acts, Imam Khamenei noted, ” In addition to all these points, there is a more important issue which is to prevent damages. Preventive measures had to be anticipated to avoid damages.”

He also went on to say, ” Psychological harms of incidents such as flood are long lasting, therefore necessary plans should be taken into consideration to minimize mental and psychological effects and harms of such incidents.”

The Leader said that recent incident should be utilized as a good lesson for future plans and anticipations in the field of road, railway and dam construction.

Source: Iranian media