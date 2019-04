Millions of worshippers flocked to the Holy Shrine of the Seventh Shia Imam Moussa bin Kazem (P) in the city of Kazimiya in Baghdad to mark the anniversary of the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Grandson.

The Iraqi security sources took intensive measures to protect the rallies as the authorities and popular initiatives offered the basic needs to the worshippers who were not affected by the cold weather.

Source: Al-Manar English Website