An explosion took place in the building of the Mozhaysky Military and Space Academy in the Russian city of St.Petersburg, injuring four cadets, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik Tuesday.

“As a result of the explosion four cadets were injured, according to the preliminary information. It is yet unclear what caused the explosion,” a spokesman for the emergency services said.

According to Russian media, 15 people have been blocked on the third floor after a staircase flight collapsed as a result of the blast.

A.F. Mozhaysky’s Military-Space Academy in St. Petersburg is one of the largest military education establishments in Russia.

Source: Sputnik