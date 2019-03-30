Two martyrs and around 100 injuries were reported among thousands of Palestinians who marched to the eastern borders of the besieged Gaza Strip, on Saturday, in commemoration of Land Day and as “The Great March of Return” protests mark one year.

More than 1 million Palestinians have been taking part in Land Day protests, also marking the one-year anniversary of “The Great March of Return,” as the National Committee for Breaking the Siege had called for a million-person march.

“The Great March of Return” had begun on March 30th, 2018, by thousands of Gazans demanding their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day ‘Israel’.

Thousands of Palestinians arrived at the eastern borders two hours earlier than the scheduled time for protests, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans.

The National Committee for Breaking the Siege deployed hundreds of volunteers to help maintain the safety of protesters.

The ministry declared the readiness of all emergency departments across the Gaza Strip in preparation for protests.

Comprehensive strike was observed across all cities and refugee camps of the Gaza Strip upon call by the committee; stores and shops closed their doors while schools and universities were suspended.

Source: Ma'an News Agency