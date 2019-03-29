Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday blasted the recognition by US President Donald Trump of ‘Israeli sovereignty’ over the Golan Heights.

“I feel that this is a conscious, deliberate demonstration of permissiveness,” Lavrov said at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Cavusoglu said the recognition was Trump’s gift to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of elections.

The statement of the ministers comes after on Monday Trump signed a presidential proclamation unilaterally recognizing the contested territory as a part of Israel, sparking condemnation from the UN.

