Three Palestinians were injured during an Israeli airstrike in the northern besieged Gaza Strip, on Thursday afternoon.

According to local sources, an Israeli warplane fired at least one missile towards a group of Palestinian youths, who were allegedly launching incendiary kites and balloons, east of Jabaliya in northern Gaza.

Sources confirmed that three Palestinians were injured during the attack.

The injured were taken to the Indonesian Hospital, also in northern Gaza, to receive necessary medical treatment.

Medical sources described their injuries as minor.

The Israeli army spokesperson said in a statement that Israeli airstrikes targeted a group of Palestinians launching incendiary balloons towards southern ‘Israel’.

Source: Ma'an News Agency