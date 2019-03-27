During the coverage of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s televised speech on Tuesday (March 26), Al-Manar English Website posted one of the breaking news items which unintentionally missed to mention the name of House Speaker Nabih Berri among the Lebanese senior officials hailed by Sayyed Nasrallah for their role in confronting the stances of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The local editor shortly after amended the news item on the Website and unintentionally missed editing it on Al-Manar’s Twitter account which automatically posts the news items.

Al-Manar English Websites confirms that all what has happened reflects unintentional and technical inconsistencies which may never change the Website’s attitude towards the great role of House Speaker Nabih Berri in establishing the resistance militarily and protecting it politically.

All Al-Manar English Website’s readers can easily realize the major coverage of Speaker Berri’s activities and effective roles. This springs from the general directions of Hezbollah leadership that highlights the strategic and eternal relation, appreciation and coordination with the House Speaker Nabih Berri.

Sayyed Nasrallah has always hailed the role of Speaker Nabih Berri in defending the Resistance in face of the political pressures exerted by US and its allies, highlighting his efforts made in support of Hezbollah during Israeli war on Lebanon in 2006.

Source: Al-Manar English Website