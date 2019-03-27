Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned about the dangers posed by the US and the Zionist entity to the region, urging regional states to forge closer ties to counter them.

In a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi on Tuesday, the Iranian president called for “closer cooperation” among countries in the Middle East to counter the US and ‘Israel’.

“The Zionist regime’s excessive demands and Washington’s wrong decisions further necessitate closer cooperation among regional countries,” Rouhani told the Iraqi prime minister, according to Press TV.

“Worrisome remarks about the violation of the Palestinian and Syrian nations’ rights, particularly about the Golan Heights, are very dangerous for regional security,” he added.

The Iranian president expressed hope that the improvement of cooperation among regional countries would prevent further tensions in the region, Tasnim news agency reported.

Source: Iranian media