The Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Tuesday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his support for the Christians in the Levant region.

“We thank you for your position in defense of the Christian minorities in the Levant, and we hope that this support will continue,” Aoun said to Putin, who hosted him and the accompanying delegation at the Kremlin.

“We have met with many economic figures, and we have agreed on what concerns our future,” Aoun indicated.

For his part, Putin maintained that Lebanon was an old partner to Russia in the Middle East.

It is worth-mentioning that President Aoun extended an official invitation to visit Lebanon for his Russian counterpart, who promised to meet it.

Source: NNA