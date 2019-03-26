Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said on Monday that in a flagrant aggression on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, the US President has recognized the annexation of the occupied Syrian Golan to the Zionist occupation entity.

An official source at the Ministry added that the act comes as an embodiment of the organic coalition between the US and Israel in the severe hostility to the Arab nation which makes the US as the main enemy of the Arabs though the unlimited support and protection offered by the US successive administrations to the Israeli usurper entity.

The Syrian foreign ministry also stressed that Trump’s decision violates the rules of the international law and challenges the authenticity of the United Nations by violating its resolutions, especially that numbered 497 in 1981 which stresses that the Golan Heights is occupied and rejects to annex it to the occupation entity.

Trump lacks the right and eligibility to legislate occupation and usurping lands, according to the Syrian foreign ministry, which added that this policy threatens the international security and stability.

Source: Al-Manar Website and SANA