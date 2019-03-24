Iranian Supreme Leader’s top Aide for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati condemned US President Donald Trump’s remarks on the Syrian territories of the Golan Heights, but meantime said the statements will further increase the solidarity of the resistance front in countering Israeli occupation.

Velayati, in a statement released on Sunday, denounced Trump’s call to recognize so-called Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, territory captured from Syria in a 1967 war.

Recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights by the US president will increase instability and crisis in the region, said Velayati who also acts as the Secretary General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening.

He said that this move by the US president will reaffirm the Resistance Front’s commitment to fight the Zionist regime and its supporters.

The Golan Heights are the inseparable parts of Syria and the US presidents’ move is against international law, Velayati stressed, according to Fars news agency.

He urged all Muslims and free people to condemn the US bullying and support the Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Source: Iranian media