Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is to deliver a speech via Al-Manar TV on Tuesday.

Hezbollah Media Relations Office announced on Sunday that Sayyed Nasrallah is to tackle latest developments in Lebanon and the region on Tuesday.

In his latest speech earlier this month, Sayyed Nasrallah said that Hezbollah is going ahead with anti-corruption campaign, stressing that the resistance party will not allow the financial collapse to storm the country.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations