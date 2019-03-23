The Zionist circles considered that the anti-Hezbollah statements of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo serve the election purposes of the PM Benjamin Netanyahu, citing an exchange of such services between the latter and President Donald Trump.

The Israeli circles, however, warned against the consequences of Trump’s Golan statements in light of the Russian rejection of the US acknowledgement of ‘Israel sovereignty’ over the Heights as well as the possible reactions of the Syrians against the occupation entity.

Source: Al-Manar English Website