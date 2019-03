President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, on Friday told visiting US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, that Hezbollah is a “Lebanese party stemming from a popular base that represents one of the main sects in the country.”

“Maintaining national unity and civil peace is a priority for us,” President Aoun told Secretary Pompeo during his meeting with him at the Baabda palace.

Aoun also asked Pompeo for his country’s assistance in the return of the Syrian refugees to the safe areas in Syria, stressing that the refugees’ return operations administered by the General Security will continue.

Aoun welcomed the United States’ assistance in the demarcation of the maritime and land borders, underlining Lebanon’s commitment to the implementation of Resolution 1701 to maintain stability despite Israeli violations.”

Source: NNA