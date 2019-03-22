Syria lashed out at “irresponsible” statement made by US President Trump on the occupied Golan Heights, stressing that the Syrian people are determined to recover the area through “all available means.”

Syria’s Foreign Ministry “condemned in the strongest terms irresponsible statements made by the US president on the occupied Syrian Golan, which confirms the United States blind bias to the Zionist occupation entity, stressing that these statements will never change the fact that the Golan was and will remain Arab and Syrian,” the state-run news agency SANA reported.

“It became clear to the international community that the United States and their reckless policies, which are dominated by arrogance and hegemonic ambitions, are a major factor in exacerbating the situation in the global arena and threaten peace and stability,” the Syrian ministry underscored.

It also noted that the US clearly violates international law and a number of UN resolutions, in particular, Resolution 497, in which Israel’s intentions to establish its laws in the Golan Heights are considered invalid and illegal.

“The Syrian people are more determined to liberate this Syrian land by all available means,” the ministry concluded.

Trump tweeted on Thursday that “after 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for his part, thanked Trump for “boldly” recognizing the so-called “Israeli sovereignty” over the Golan Heights “at a time when Iran seeks to use Syria as a platform to destroy Israel”.

