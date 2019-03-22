Russia said it will never agree to recognize the so-called “Israeli sovereignty” in the occupied Golan Heights.

Russian Member of Parliament Oleg Morozov slammed US President Donald Trump’s Thursday decision to recognize “Israeli sovereignty” in the Golan Heights saying “Russia will never agree to recognize Israeli sovereignty in the Golan.”

He went on to say “Trump is damaging the international community and the Arab world,” RIA reported.

Morozov further said Trump had three motives for his recent decision. “To ensure Israel will see the US not only as a close ally but the only one in this issue, to split the Arab world…and to strike a blow against Syria and its partnership with Russia.”

On Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry warned that a change in the status of the Golan Heights would be a direct violation of United Nations decisions, RIA news agency said in a report citing ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Source: Agencies