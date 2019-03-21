Palestinian city of Bethelehm is witnessing a strike on Thursday, a day after Israeli occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian and seriously injured another, taking to four the number of Palestinians martyred in 24 hours.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said one of its crews treated a man with two bullet wounds at an Israeli military checkpoint near the city of Bethlehem on Wednesday and that Israeli forces had shot him.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as 26-year-old Ahmad Manasra from the village of Wadi Fuqin near Bethlehem.

Manasra, the ministry said, was shot in the chest, shoulder and hand by the al-Nashash checkpoint at the southern entrance of al-Khader village. Another Palestinian had also been shot and critically wounded.

Palestinian sources reported that IOF shot at Palestinians who were in a car near the checkpoint, confirming that the Palestinians were totally peaceful. One of the Palestinians was seriously injured.

The sources added that the martyr Manasra was at the scene and got of his car to help the injured Palestinian. As he approached IOF shot at Manasra, killing him.

Earlier on Tuesday, IOF shot at two Palestinians and left them to bleed and die, after they killed Omar Abu Laila, the Palestinian who carried out Ariel attack following two days of manhunt.

Source: Agencies