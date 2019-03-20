Israeli media outlets reported that the an armed man on Wednesday fired at an Israeli bus in Salfit county in the occupied West Bank and that a number of shots hit the target.

It is worth noting that Salfit witnessed on Sunday a heroic operation carried out by the martyr Omar Abu Leila who stabbed a Zionist soldier and seized his gun before shooting at other soldiers and a number of settlers.

Martyr Omar who managed to kill three Israelis and injure a number of others, was shot dead by the Zionist occupation forces on Tuesday night near Ramallah, pushing the entire entity to a lethal quagmire.

Source: Al-Manar English Website