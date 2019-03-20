Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank overnight Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The health ministry said Raid Hamdan, 21, and Zaid Nouri, 20, died after being shot late Tuesday by occupation troops near the Joseph Tomb’s religious site close to the Palestinian city of Nablus.

IOF opened fire at the car which Hamdan and Nouri were in, killing them, Palestinians sources said, adding that occupation forces prevented the Palestinian Red Crescent from aiding the two youths who were left to bleed and die.

The attack came just after IOF also killed Omar Abu Laila, 19, who carried out Ariel heroic operation that killed Israeli soldier and Rabbbia last Sunday, following clashes in a Palestinian town near Ramallah.