Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation today to discuss the latest developments in Venezuela.

As reported by the official website of Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides pointed to their readiness to contribute to resolving differences between political groups of Venezuela based on principles of UN Charter so as to ensure internal peace and find a solution for economic problems of the country.

The ministers also exchanged views on the status of bilateral cooperation.

On January 23, Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been canceled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas

Several countries, including the United States and Australia, as well as the Israeli regime, and the Organization of American States, recognized him. Maduro, in turn, blasted the move as a coup staged by Washington and said he was severing diplomatic ties with the US. On February 4, most of the European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president

In contrast, Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro, while China called for resolving all differences peacefully and warned against foreign interference. The United Nations secretary general, in turn, called for dialogue to resolve the crisis.

Source: Mehr News Agency