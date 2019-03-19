The Zionist occupation army raided different areas in the occupied West Bank, arresting 15 Palestinians.

The enemy forces also stormed the Shufat refugee camp with bulldozers, destroying a school and assaulting students as well as teachers.

On the other hand, large forces of the enemy army broke into several sections in the Negev prison and gave the Palestinian prisoners twenty minutes to prepare their possessions in preparation for moving them into an unknown destination.

Source: Al-Manar English Website