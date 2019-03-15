Hezbollah strongly condemned the horrific massacre, committed against the worshippers in New Zealand, calling on the local authorities to chase the plotters and perpetrators involved in this terror act and take the necessary measures to prevent its recurrence.

In a statement issued on Friday, Hezbollah warned from extremism against the Muslims and foreigners and from the hatred policy nourished by the United States all over the world, instead of sustaining the religious values which call for tolerance and dialogue.

Hezbollah also expressed solidarity with the martyrs’ families, hoping that the wounded have a speedy recovery.

It is worth noting that, an Australian gunman was involved in attacks on two New Zealand mosques Friday, leaving 49 people dead.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)