The “Loyalty to the Resistance” parliamentary bloc on Thursday called to give the new government a chance before judging its performance, promising to carry on the “positive cooperation policy” to fight corruption, cease the waste of state funds and curb the public budget deficit.

“The state finances require a comprehensive and calm approach, within an all-inclusive plan to manage debt and tackle the current economic crisis,” the bloc said in a statement following its weekly meeting under the chairmanship of MP Mohammad Raad.

On the displaced Syrians, the bloc called the government to be “more efficient” and “serious.”

On a different note, the bloc condemned the US interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Source: NNA