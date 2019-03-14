The Zionist circles carefully followed up the US State Department’s annual report which dropped its description of the Golan Heights from “Israeli-occupied” to “Israeli-controlled”, considering that this development prepares for acknowledging the Syrian area as part of the occupation entity.

Likud party, led by PM Benjamin Netanyahu, highlighted the issue to utilize it for political and electoral purposes, citing his scheduled meeting with the US President Donald Trump in two weeks.

Well-informed Israeli sources mentioned that the US ambassador to Tel Aviv David Fredman played an essential role in this respect and that Netanyahu ordered his ministers to avoid delivering public statements about this issue in order not to expose the Zionist contribution.

